2011 Ford Fusion
SE
Location
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$9,999
+ taxes & licensing
75,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 75,000 KM
Vehicle Description
CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!
WOW, only 75000KMS !!! 1OWNER, NO ACCIDENTS, like NEW.. Loaded car, very very well looked after. NEW battery, recent tires, brakes tune up as well. Great car !!
WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
