<p>CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!</p><p>WOW, only 75000KMS !!! 1OWNER, NO ACCIDENTS, like NEW.. Loaded car, very very well looked after. NEW battery, recent tires, brakes tune up as well. Great car !!</p><p>WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!</p>

2011 Ford Fusion

75,000 KM

Details Description

$9,999

+ tax & licensing
2011 Ford Fusion

SE

2011 Ford Fusion

SE

Location

Right Choice Auto

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,999

+ taxes & licensing

75,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 75,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!

WOW, only 75000KMS !!! 1OWNER, NO ACCIDENTS, like NEW.. Loaded car, very very well looked after. NEW battery, recent tires, brakes tune up as well. Great car !!

WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!

Right Choice Auto

Right Choice Auto

Brantford

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

$9,999

+ taxes & licensing

Right Choice Auto

905-878-1797

2011 Ford Fusion