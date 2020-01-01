Menu
2011 Ford Fusion

SEL | HTD LEATHER | SUNROOF | BACKUP SENSORS |

2011 Ford Fusion

SEL | HTD LEATHER | SUNROOF | BACKUP SENSORS |

Car Nation Canada

388 King George Road, Brantford, ON N3S 3N2

519-753-8691

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 150,022KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4458078
  • Stock #: EC99373A
  • VIN: 3FAHP0JA5BR162608
Exterior Colour
Silver
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
This One owner locally traded Silver 2011 Ford Fusion SEL has 2.5 liter 4 cylinder engine, Alloy wheels, sunroof, spoiler and fog lights on the exterior. Inside the cabin is a Grey leather seats featuring power adjustable seats, power windows, power door locks, power mirrors, dual climate control, heated seats and mirrors and more. Great shape inside and out come give it a drive!




Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Sunroof
  • Power Locks
  • POWER SEAT
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Dual Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Cup Holder
  • Door Map Pockets
Seating
  • Heated Seats
  • Leather Interior
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Spoiler
  • tinted windows
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • MP3 CD Player
  • Digital clock
Safety
  • Power Brakes
  • Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
  • DUAL AIRBAG

Car Nation Canada

Car Nation Canada

NorthWay Ford

388 King George Road, Brantford, ON N3S 3N2

