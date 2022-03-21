$7,999+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
905-878-1797
2011 Ford Fusion
4dr Sdn I4 SEL FWD
Location
Right Choice Auto
129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2
905-878-1797
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$7,999
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8924191
- VIN: 3FAHP0JA7BR150962
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 165,000 KM
Vehicle Description
CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!
Super clean and FULLY loaded Fusion. Heated, leather seats, power sunroof and more.. Extra set of rims with winter tires as well. Dealer serviced car that has been very very well looked after. Recent tires, brakes and full tune up as well. Car runs fantastic. GAS SAVER, very well equiped car that has been well looked after. 2 year warranty included, 750 per claim.
WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGRADLESS OF CREDIT !!!
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.