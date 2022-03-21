Menu
2011 Ford Fusion

165,000 KM

Details Description Features

$7,999

+ tax & licensing
Right Choice Auto

905-878-1797

4dr Sdn I4 SEL FWD

4dr Sdn I4 SEL FWD

Location

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

165,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8924191
  • VIN: 3FAHP0JA7BR150962

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 165,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!

Super clean and FULLY loaded Fusion. Heated, leather seats, power sunroof and more.. Extra set of rims with winter tires as well. Dealer serviced car that has been very very well looked after. Recent tires, brakes and full tune up as well. Car runs fantastic. GAS SAVER, very well equiped car that has been well looked after. 2 year warranty included, 750 per claim.

WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGRADLESS OF CREDIT !!!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Sunroof / Moonroof
CD Player
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Brantford

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

