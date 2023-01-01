$8,999+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
905-878-1797
2011 Ford Fusion
4dr Sdn I4 SEL FWD
Location
Right Choice Auto
129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2
905-878-1797
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$8,999
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9829301
- VIN: 3FAHP0JA8BR314140
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Tan
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 170,000 KM
Vehicle Description
CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!
Super clean car, no accidents, 1 owner car.. SEL, fully loaded with heated leather seats, sunroof and so much more. Car has been very very well looked after and it shows. Recent tires, brakes, exhaust and more. In really clean shape. Great driver, all backed by a year warranty, unlimited claims.
WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Comfort
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.