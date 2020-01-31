Menu
2011 Ford Taurus

Limited - Leather Seats - Bluetooth

2011 Ford Taurus

Limited - Leather Seats - Bluetooth

Location

Brantford Hyundai

463 Powerline Rd, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8

519-751-2171

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 234,144KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4652826
  • Stock #: 19580R
  • VIN: 1FAHP2JW8BG109917
Exterior Colour
Grey
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Premium Sound Package, SYNC!

With its comfortable interior and large trunk, the Ford Taurus is an appealing rendition of the classic full-size American sedan. -Edmunds This 2011 Ford Taurus is fresh on our lot in Brantford.

The Ford Taurus has been a household name for decades for good reasons. It's a strong, reliable sedan that you can count on every day. A responsive powertrain combined with impressive safety features inspire a confident drive in any situation. A bold exterior, a refined interior, and advanced technology make the Taurus a cut above other full-size sedans. This sedan has 234,144 kms. It's grey in colour. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 263HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Premium Sound Package, Sync, Siriusxm.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.brantfordhyundai.ca/requests/credit.html




Brantford Hyundai is a full service, family-owned sales and service center serving Brantford and Brant County area, we are located at the corner of King George Rd (Hwy #24) and Powerline Rd in Brantford.
Your premier retailer of New and Pre-owned vehicles, our dedicated sales staff and top-trained technicians are here to make your auto shopping experience fun, easy and financially affordable!


Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 100+ new cars and trucks for sale in Brantford. o~o
Seating
  • Leather Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Bluetooth
Additional Features
  • Rear View Camera
  • Sync
  • Premium Sound Package
  • SiriusXM

