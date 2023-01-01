Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2011 Hyundai Accent

160,000 KM

Details Description Features

$4,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$4,999

+ taxes & licensing

Right Choice Auto

905-878-1797

Contact Seller
2011 Hyundai Accent

2011 Hyundai Accent

4dr Sdn Auto GL

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Hyundai Accent

4dr Sdn Auto GL

Location

Right Choice Auto

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

  1. 1675956583
  2. 1675956583
  3. 1675956583
  4. 1675956583
  5. 1675956583
  6. 1675956583
  7. 1675956583
  8. 1675956583
  9. 1675956583
  10. 1675956583
  11. 1675956583
  12. 1675956583
  13. 1675956583
  14. 1675956583
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$4,999

+ taxes & licensing

160,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9601474
  • VIN: KMHCN4BC7BU609879

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Greyracite
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 160,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!

Clean car, fully loaded. Runs great, no issues, new battery, brakes and tires as well. Runs fantastic. Small minor cosmetic issues but a perferct starter car or second car. Priced to sell. Backed by a 2 year warranty, unlimited claims.

WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGRADLESS OF CREDIT !!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Child Safety Locks
Emergency Trunk Release
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire
Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Right Choice Auto

2011 Hyundai Accent ...
 160,000 KM
$4,999 + tax & lic
2012 Hyundai Elantra...
 190,000 KM
$7,999 + tax & lic
2013 Chrysler 200 4d...
 170,000 KM
$8,799 + tax & lic

Email Right Choice Auto

Right Choice Auto

Right Choice Auto

Brantford

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

Call Dealer

905-878-XXXX

(click to show)

905-878-1797

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory