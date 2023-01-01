$4,999+ tax & licensing
2011 Hyundai Accent
4dr Sdn Auto GL
Location
Right Choice Auto
129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2
905-878-1797
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$4,999
+ taxes & licensing
160,000KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 9601474
- VIN: KMHCN4BC7BU609879
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Greyracite
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 160,000 KM
Vehicle Description
CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!
Clean car, fully loaded. Runs great, no issues, new battery, brakes and tires as well. Runs fantastic. Small minor cosmetic issues but a perferct starter car or second car. Priced to sell. Backed by a 2 year warranty, unlimited claims.
WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGRADLESS OF CREDIT !!
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Child Safety Locks
Emergency Trunk Release
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire
Wheel Covers
