$8,499+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$8,499
+ taxes & licensing
Right Choice Auto
905-878-1797
2011 Hyundai Elantra
2011 Hyundai Elantra
4DR SDN AUTO GL
Location
Right Choice Auto
129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2
905-878-1797
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$8,499
+ taxes & licensing
180,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9244075
- VIN: 5NPDH4AE0BH007516
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blackacite
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 180,000 KM
Vehicle Description
CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!
Super clean Elantra GL. Fully loadd with power package as well as bluetooth!! NO ACCIDENTS, NO issues, runs like new. GAS SAVER as well. Very well maintained car and it shows. Recent tires, brakes and full tune up as well. Backed by a 2 year warranty as well. 750 per claim amount
WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Right Choice Auto
Right Choice Auto
Brantford
129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2