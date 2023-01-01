Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!</p><p> </p><p>Super nice ELANTRA GL Touring. 1 OWNER, NO ACCIDENTS, has been very very well looked after with a great service history. Snow tires on rims included. Recent tires, brakes tune up and more. Great car, ready to go...</p><p>WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!</p>

2011 Hyundai Elantra Touring

140,000 KM

Details Description Features

$6,499

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2011 Hyundai Elantra Touring

4dr Wgn Auto GL

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Hyundai Elantra Touring

4dr Wgn Auto GL

Location

Right Choice Auto

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

  1. 1702907337
  2. 1702907339
  3. 1702907341
  4. 1702907343
  5. 1702907345
  6. 1702907347
  7. 1702907349
  8. 1702907351
  9. 1702907353
  10. 1702907355
  11. 1702907357
  12. 1702907359
  13. 1702907361
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$6,499

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
140,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN KMHDB8AE4BU122761

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 140,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!

 

Super nice ELANTRA GL Touring. 1 OWNER, NO ACCIDENTS, has been very very well looked after with a great service history. Snow tires on rims included. Recent tires, brakes tune up and more. Great car, ready to go...

WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Right Choice Auto

Used 2011 Hyundai Elantra Touring 4dr Wgn Auto GL for sale in Brantford, ON
2011 Hyundai Elantra Touring 4dr Wgn Auto GL 140,000 KM $6,499 + tax & lic
Used 2010 Kia Forte 4dr Sdn Auto EX for sale in Brantford, ON
2010 Kia Forte 4dr Sdn Auto EX 210,000 KM $5,999 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Chevrolet Cruze 4dr Sdn LS+ w/1SB for sale in Brantford, ON
2015 Chevrolet Cruze 4dr Sdn LS+ w/1SB 180,000 KM $9,999 + tax & lic

Email Right Choice Auto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Right Choice Auto

Right Choice Auto

Brantford

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

Call Dealer

905-878-XXXX

(click to show)

905-878-1797

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$6,499

+ taxes & licensing

Right Choice Auto

905-878-1797

Contact Seller
2011 Hyundai Elantra Touring