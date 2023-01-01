$6,499+ tax & licensing
2011 Hyundai Elantra Touring
4dr Wgn Auto GL
Location
Right Choice Auto
129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2
905-878-1797
Certified
$6,499
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 140,000 KM
Vehicle Description
CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!
Super nice ELANTRA GL Touring. 1 OWNER, NO ACCIDENTS, has been very very well looked after with a great service history. Snow tires on rims included. Recent tires, brakes tune up and more. Great car, ready to go...
WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
+ taxes & licensing
