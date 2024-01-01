Menu
<p>CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!</p><p>SUper clean, ONLY 110000KMS !!! Recent tires, brakes, exhaust and more. Runs liek NEW. Great loaded SUV, 1 OWNER, has always been looked after and it shows. Ready to anywhere !</p><p>WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!</p>

2011 Hyundai Santa Fe

110,000 KM

$9,499

+ tax & licensing
2011 Hyundai Santa Fe

GL W/SPORT

2011 Hyundai Santa Fe

GL W/SPORT

Right Choice Auto

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,499

+ taxes & licensing

110,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 5XYZG4AG3BG090859

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 110,000 KM

CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!

SUper clean, ONLY 110000KMS !!! Recent tires, brakes, exhaust and more. Runs liek NEW. Great loaded SUV, 1 OWNER, has always been looked after and it shows. Ready to anywhere !

WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!

Safety

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Right Choice Auto

Right Choice Auto

Brantford

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

