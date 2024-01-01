$9,499+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2011 Hyundai Santa Fe
GL W/SPORT
Location
Right Choice Auto
129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2
905-878-1797
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
110,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 5XYZG4AG3BG090859
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 110,000 KM
Vehicle Description
CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!
SUper clean, ONLY 110000KMS !!! Recent tires, brakes, exhaust and more. Runs liek NEW. Great loaded SUV, 1 OWNER, has always been looked after and it shows. Ready to anywhere !
WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!
Vehicle Features
Safety
Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Exterior
Fog Lights
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Mechanical
Power Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Email Right Choice Auto
Call Dealer
905-878-XXXX(click to show)
