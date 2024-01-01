Menu
<p>CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!</p><p>1 OWNER, NO ACCIDENTS, fully loaded with heated leather seats, sunroof and so much more. ALL WHEEL DRIVE !!! SUper clean and has been very very well looked after. Recent tires, brakes and exhaust.</p><p>WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!</p>

2011 Hyundai Santa Fe

175,000 KM

$8,699

+ tax & licensing
AWD 4dr V6 Auto Limited

Location

Right Choice Auto

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

175,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 5XYZHDAG6BG024948

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 175,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!

1 OWNER, NO ACCIDENTS, fully loaded with heated leather seats, sunroof and so much more. ALL WHEEL DRIVE !!! SUper clean and has been very very well looked after. Recent tires, brakes and exhaust.

WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Leather Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Brantford

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

