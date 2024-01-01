$8,699+ tax & licensing
2011 Hyundai Santa Fe
AWD 4dr V6 Auto Limited
Location
Right Choice Auto
129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2
905-878-1797
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
175,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 5XYZHDAG6BG024948
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
Vehicle Description
CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!
1 OWNER, NO ACCIDENTS, fully loaded with heated leather seats, sunroof and so much more. ALL WHEEL DRIVE !!! SUper clean and has been very very well looked after. Recent tires, brakes and exhaust.
WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Exterior
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Seating
Leather Seats
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Media / Nav / Comm
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Additional Features
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Email Right Choice Auto
