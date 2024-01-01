$8,999+ tax & licensing
2011 Hyundai Santa Fe
AWD 4dr V6 Auto GL Sport
Location
Right Choice Auto
129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2
905-878-1797
Certified
$8,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Brown
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 155,000 KM
Vehicle Description
CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!
Nice Santa FE, ONLT 155000kms !!! NO ACCIDENTS, loaded, heated seats, power ACC and so much more. Very well looked after and it shows. Recent tires, brakes, tune up and more. ALL WHEEL DRIVE !!!
WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!
VOTED BRANTFORD'S BEST USED CAR DEALER 2024 !!!!
