Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!</p><p>Nice Santa FE, ONLT 155000kms !!! NO ACCIDENTS, loaded, heated seats, power ACC and so much more. Very well looked after and it shows. Recent tires, brakes, tune up and more. ALL WHEEL DRIVE !!!</p><p>WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!</p><p>VOTED BRANTFORDS BEST USED CAR DEALER 2024 !!!!</p>

2011 Hyundai Santa Fe

155,000 KM

Details Description Features

$8,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2011 Hyundai Santa Fe

AWD 4dr V6 Auto GL Sport

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Hyundai Santa Fe

AWD 4dr V6 Auto GL Sport

Location

Right Choice Auto

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

  1. 1721319096
  2. 1721319103
  3. 1721319109
  4. 1721319114
  5. 1721319119
  6. 1721319126
  7. 1721319130
  8. 1721319133
  9. 1721319137
  10. 1721319140
  11. 1721319143
  12. 1721319150
  13. 1721319156
  14. 1721319159
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
155,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5XYZGDAG9BG058658

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 155,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!

Nice Santa FE, ONLT 155000kms !!! NO ACCIDENTS, loaded, heated seats, power ACC and so much more. Very well looked after and it shows. Recent tires, brakes, tune up and more. ALL WHEEL DRIVE !!!

WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!

VOTED BRANTFORD'S BEST USED CAR DEALER 2024 !!!!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Right Choice Auto

Used 2012 Chrysler Town & Country 4dr Wgn Limited for sale in Brantford, ON
2012 Chrysler Town & Country 4dr Wgn Limited 180,000 KM $9,499 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Ford Edge Limited for sale in Brantford, ON
2013 Ford Edge Limited 180,000 KM $10,999 + tax & lic
Used 2010 Ford Taurus 4DR SDN SHO AWD for sale in Brantford, ON
2010 Ford Taurus 4DR SDN SHO AWD 190 KM $7,699 + tax & lic

Email Right Choice Auto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Right Choice Auto

Right Choice Auto

Brantford

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

Call Dealer

905-878-XXXX

(click to show)

905-878-1797

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$8,999

+ taxes & licensing

Right Choice Auto

905-878-1797

Contact Seller
2011 Hyundai Santa Fe