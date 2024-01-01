$8,999+ tax & licensing
2011 Hyundai Santa Fe
AWD 4dr V6 Auto Limited w/Navi
Location
Right Choice Auto
129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2
905-878-1797
Certified
$8,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!
1 OWNER, NO ACCIDENTS ALL WHEEL DRIVE, Limited so FULLY loaded with heated leather seats, sun roof, Navigation, back up camera and so much more. In great shape, drives like NEW. Recent tires, brakes, tune up and so much more.
WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!
VOTED BRANTFORD'S BEST USED CAR DEALER 2024 !!!!
