Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!</p><p>1 OWNER, NO ACCIDENTS ALL WHEEL DRIVE, Limited so FULLY loaded with heated leather seats, sun roof, Navigation, back up camera and so much more. In great shape, drives like NEW. Recent tires, brakes, tune up and so much more. </p><p>WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!</p><p>VOTED BRANTFORDS BEST USED CAR DEALER 2024 !!!!</p>

2011 Hyundai Santa Fe

Details Description Features

$8,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2011 Hyundai Santa Fe

AWD 4dr V6 Auto Limited w/Navi

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Hyundai Santa Fe

AWD 4dr V6 Auto Limited w/Navi

Location

Right Choice Auto

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

  1. 1724165971
  2. 1724165975
  3. 1724165980
  4. 1724165986
  5. 1724165992
  6. 1724166000
  7. 1724166007
  8. 1724166013
  9. 1724166020
  10. 1724166024
  11. 1724166029
  12. 1724166033
  13. 1724166036
  14. 1724166039
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
CALL
Excellent Condition
VIN 5XYZHDAGXBG040344

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!

1 OWNER, NO ACCIDENTS ALL WHEEL DRIVE, Limited so FULLY loaded with heated leather seats, sun roof, Navigation, back up camera and so much more. In great shape, drives like NEW. Recent tires, brakes, tune up and so much more. 

WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!

VOTED BRANTFORD'S BEST USED CAR DEALER 2024 !!!!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Leather Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Right Choice Auto

Used 2013 Ford Escape for sale in Brantford, ON
2013 Ford Escape 140,000 KM $9,999 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Ford Explorer LIMITED for sale in Brantford, ON
2012 Ford Explorer LIMITED 170,000 KM $9,999 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Ford Escape 4WD 4DR TITANIUM for sale in Brantford, ON
2014 Ford Escape 4WD 4DR TITANIUM 180,000 KM $11,999 + tax & lic

Email Right Choice Auto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Right Choice Auto

Right Choice Auto

Brantford

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

Call Dealer

905-878-XXXX

(click to show)

905-878-1797

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$8,999

+ taxes & licensing

Right Choice Auto

905-878-1797

Contact Seller
2011 Hyundai Santa Fe