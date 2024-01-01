Menu
<p>CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!</p><p>1 OWNER, NO ACCIDENTS, extremly well cared for SUV. Recent tires, brakes tune up and more. Amazing sevice record as well. Fully loaded and super clean. Great SUV</p><p>WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!</p><p>VOTED BRANTFORDS BEST USED CAR DEALER 2024 !!!!</p>

2011 Hyundai Santa Fe

135,000 KM

Details Description Features

Location

Right Choice Auto

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
135,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5XYZG3AB2BG042283

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 135,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!

1 OWNER, NO ACCIDENTS, extremly well cared for SUV. Recent tires, brakes tune up and more. Amazing sevice record as well. Fully loaded and super clean. Great SUV

WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!

VOTED BRANTFORD'S BEST USED CAR DEALER 2024 !!!!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

