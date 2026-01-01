$7,995+ taxes & licensing
2011 Hyundai Santa Fe
GL Premium
2011 Hyundai Santa Fe
GL Premium
Location
Five Star Auto
177 Clarence Street, Brantford, ON N3R 3T1
519-759-7196
Certified
$7,995
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 146,000 KM
Vehicle Description
All of our cars come with a 6 month limited warranty that pays the first $1000 of a repair. It covers engine, transmission, seals and gaskets.
Discover the perfect blend of versatility and comfort with this pre-owned 2011 Hyundai Santa Fe GL Premium, now available at Five Star Auto. Dressed in a classic white exterior and featuring a practical gray interior, this SUV is ready to be your reliable companion for everyday commutes and weekend adventures alike. With its capable 4-cylinder engine and smooth automatic transmission, you'll experience a comfortable and efficient ride, making it an excellent choice for families or individuals seeking a dependable vehicle. This 2011 Santa Fe has a mileage of 146,000km, offering plenty of life left for you to explore.
This well-equipped Santa Fe GL Premium offers a driving experience designed for your convenience and enjoyment. Its spacious SUV/Crossover body style provides ample room for passengers and cargo, while the front-wheel drive ensures confident handling in various conditions. Whether you're navigating city streets or heading out on a road trip, this Hyundai Santa Fe is built to handle it all with ease and practicality.
Let's highlight some of the standout features that make this 2011 Hyundai Santa Fe GL Premium a truly appealing option at Five Star Auto:
- GL Premium Trim: Experience enhanced comfort and convenience with the upscale GL Premium trim, offering a more refined driving experience.
- Spacious SUV/Crossover Design: Enjoy the practicality and generous cargo space that makes this Santa Fe ideal for hauling groceries, sports equipment, or luggage for your next getaway.
- Smooth Automatic Transmission: Effortlessly navigate through gears for a relaxed and responsive driving experience, perfect for both city driving and highway cruising.
- Dependable 4-Cylinder Engine: Benefit from a fuel-efficient and capable engine that provides a balanced blend of performance and economy for your daily travels.
- Four Doors: Accessing passengers and cargo is a breeze with the convenient four-door configuration, making this Santa Fe exceptionally practical for everyday use.
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