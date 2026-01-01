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<p>All of our cars come with a 6 month limited warranty that pays the first $1000 of a repair. It covers engine, transmission, seals and gaskets.</p><p>Discover the perfect blend of versatility and comfort with this pre-owned 2011 Hyundai Santa Fe GL Premium, now available at Five Star Auto. Dressed in a classic white exterior and featuring a practical gray interior, this SUV is ready to be your reliable companion for everyday commutes and weekend adventures alike. With its capable 4-cylinder engine and smooth automatic transmission, youll experience a comfortable and efficient ride, making it an excellent choice for families or individuals seeking a dependable vehicle. This 2011 Santa Fe has a mileage of 146,000km, offering plenty of life left for you to explore.</p><p>This well-equipped Santa Fe GL Premium offers a driving experience designed for your convenience and enjoyment. Its spacious SUV/Crossover body style provides ample room for passengers and cargo, while the front-wheel drive ensures confident handling in various conditions. Whether youre navigating city streets or heading out on a road trip, this Hyundai Santa Fe is built to handle it all with ease and practicality.</p><p>Lets highlight some of the standout features that make this 2011 Hyundai Santa Fe GL Premium a truly appealing option at Five Star Auto:</p><ul><li><strong>GL Premium Trim:</strong> Experience enhanced comfort and convenience with the upscale GL Premium trim, offering a more refined driving experience.</li><li><strong>Spacious SUV/Crossover Design:</strong> Enjoy the practicality and generous cargo space that makes this Santa Fe ideal for hauling groceries, sports equipment, or luggage for your next getaway.</li><li><strong>Smooth Automatic Transmission:</strong> Effortlessly navigate through gears for a relaxed and responsive driving experience, perfect for both city driving and highway cruising.</li><li><strong>Dependable 4-Cylinder Engine:</strong> Benefit from a fuel-efficient and capable engine that provides a balanced blend of performance and economy for your daily travels.</li><li><strong>Four Doors:</strong> Accessing passengers and cargo is a breeze with the convenient four-door configuration, making this Santa Fe exceptionally practical for everyday use.</li></ul><p><strong><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™</em></strong></p><p>Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.</p>

2011 Hyundai Santa Fe

146,000 KM

Details Description Features

$7,995

+ taxes & licensing
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2011 Hyundai Santa Fe

GL Premium

Watch This Vehicle
14463001.824033959?w=640&h=480&q=75&oid=24815

2011 Hyundai Santa Fe

GL Premium

Location

Five Star Auto

177 Clarence Street, Brantford, ON N3R 3T1

519-759-7196

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Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
146,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5XYZG3ABXBG080683

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 146,000 KM

Vehicle Description

All of our cars come with a 6 month limited warranty that pays the first $1000 of a repair. It covers engine, transmission, seals and gaskets.

Discover the perfect blend of versatility and comfort with this pre-owned 2011 Hyundai Santa Fe GL Premium, now available at Five Star Auto. Dressed in a classic white exterior and featuring a practical gray interior, this SUV is ready to be your reliable companion for everyday commutes and weekend adventures alike. With its capable 4-cylinder engine and smooth automatic transmission, you'll experience a comfortable and efficient ride, making it an excellent choice for families or individuals seeking a dependable vehicle. This 2011 Santa Fe has a mileage of 146,000km, offering plenty of life left for you to explore.

This well-equipped Santa Fe GL Premium offers a driving experience designed for your convenience and enjoyment. Its spacious SUV/Crossover body style provides ample room for passengers and cargo, while the front-wheel drive ensures confident handling in various conditions. Whether you're navigating city streets or heading out on a road trip, this Hyundai Santa Fe is built to handle it all with ease and practicality.

Let's highlight some of the standout features that make this 2011 Hyundai Santa Fe GL Premium a truly appealing option at Five Star Auto:

  • GL Premium Trim: Experience enhanced comfort and convenience with the upscale GL Premium trim, offering a more refined driving experience.
  • Spacious SUV/Crossover Design: Enjoy the practicality and generous cargo space that makes this Santa Fe ideal for hauling groceries, sports equipment, or luggage for your next getaway.
  • Smooth Automatic Transmission: Effortlessly navigate through gears for a relaxed and responsive driving experience, perfect for both city driving and highway cruising.
  • Dependable 4-Cylinder Engine: Benefit from a fuel-efficient and capable engine that provides a balanced blend of performance and economy for your daily travels.
  • Four Doors: Accessing passengers and cargo is a breeze with the convenient four-door configuration, making this Santa Fe exceptionally practical for everyday use.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™

Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Heated Mirrors
Tinted Glass
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Included

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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177 Clarence Street, Brantford, ON N3R 3T1
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$7,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Five Star Auto

519-759-7196

2011 Hyundai Santa Fe