2011 Hyundai Santa Fe

- Low Mileage

2011 Hyundai Santa Fe

- Low Mileage

Location

Brantford Hyundai

463 Powerline Rd, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8

519-751-2171

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 50,218KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4443108
  • Stock #: 19475
  • VIN: 5XYZG4AG8BG062863
Exterior Colour
Brown
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Low Mileage!

This Hyundai Santa Fe still does what good crossover SUVs do best: it delivers flexible space, decent performance, and great value. This 2011 Hyundai Santa Fe is fresh on our lot in Brantford.

Hyundai designed this Sante Fe to feed your spirit of adventure with a blend of versatility, luxury, safety, and security. It takes a spacious interior and wraps it inside a dynamic shape that turns heads. Under the hood, the engine combines robust power with remarkable fuel efficiency. For one attractive vehicle that does it all, this Hyundai Sante Fe is a smart choice. This low mileage SUV has just 50218 kms. It's brown in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 276HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.brantfordhyundai.ca/requests/credit.html




Brantford Hyundai is a full service, family-owned sales and service center serving Brantford and Brant County area, we are located at the corner of King George Rd (Hwy #24) and Powerline Rd in Brantford.
Your premier retailer of New and Pre-owned vehicles, our dedicated sales staff and top-trained technicians are here to make your auto shopping experience fun, easy and financially affordable!


Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in Brantford. o~o

