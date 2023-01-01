Menu
2011 Hyundai Sonata

190,000 KM

Details Description Features

$8,699

+ tax & licensing
$8,699

+ taxes & licensing

Right Choice Auto

905-878-1797

2011 Hyundai Sonata

2011 Hyundai Sonata

4dr Sdn 2.4L Auto Limited w/Nav

2011 Hyundai Sonata

4dr Sdn 2.4L Auto Limited w/Nav

Location

Right Choice Auto

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

Certified

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,699

+ taxes & licensing

190,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10401387
  • VIN: 5NPEC4AC2BH104007

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 190,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!

SUPER clean, 1 owner, NO ACCIDENTS, LOADED Limited edition with heated leather seats, sunroof, navigation, back up camera and so much more. Great service history as well with recent tires, brakes, tune up and more. Great car, ready to go !!

WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Leather Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Right Choice Auto

Right Choice Auto

Brantford

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

