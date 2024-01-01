$8,499+ tax & licensing
2011 Hyundai Sonata
4dr Sdn 2.4L Auto GLS
2011 Hyundai Sonata
4dr Sdn 2.4L Auto GLS
Location
Right Choice Auto
129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2
905-878-1797
Certified
$8,499
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Grey - Dark
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 175,000 KM
Vehicle Description
CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!
NO ACCIDENTS !! LOADED with heated seats, power sunroof and so much MORE, Great car, super clean. Recent tires, brakes, tune up and more. In very nice shape and always serviced on time. Great car
WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!
VOTED BRANTFORD'S BEST USED CAR DEALER 2024 !!!!
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Comfort
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Right Choice Auto
Email Right Choice Auto
Right Choice Auto
Brantford
Call Dealer
905-878-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
905-878-1797