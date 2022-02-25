$9,599+ tax & licensing
2011 Hyundai Sonata
Limited w/Nav
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
175,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 8358306
- VIN: 5NPEC4AC7BH143773
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 175,000 KM
Vehicle Description
CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!
Fully fully loaded with heated leather seats, Navigation, sunroof and so much more. Super clean car !! No Accidents, dealer serviced car with recent tires, brakes and fully tuned up as well. Very nicely equipped car. Super clean, runs fantastic and great on FUEL as well !!
WE FIANANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Leather Seats
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
