2011 Hyundai Sonata

175,000 KM

$8,599

+ tax & licensing
$8,599

+ taxes & licensing

Right Choice Auto

905-878-1797

2011 Hyundai Sonata

2011 Hyundai Sonata

GLS

2011 Hyundai Sonata

GLS

Right Choice Auto

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,599

+ taxes & licensing

175,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8377614
  • VIN: 5NPEB4AC6BH130094

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 175,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED !!

Very Clean and fully loaded with power sunroof, heated power seats and so much more. 1 Owner car, NO ACCIDENTS, no stories. Just a solid, dealer maintained Sonata. Very clean, very well maintained with recent tires, brakes and tune up. Extra set of rims with snow tires as well.

WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Sunroof / Moonroof
CD Player
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Right Choice Auto

Right Choice Auto

Brantford

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

