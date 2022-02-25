$8,599+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$8,599
+ taxes & licensing
Right Choice Auto
2011 Hyundai Sonata
GLS
Location
Right Choice Auto
129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
175,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 8377614
- VIN: 5NPEB4AC6BH130094
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 175,000 KM
Vehicle Description
CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED !!
Very Clean and fully loaded with power sunroof, heated power seats and so much more. 1 Owner car, NO ACCIDENTS, no stories. Just a solid, dealer maintained Sonata. Very clean, very well maintained with recent tires, brakes and tune up. Extra set of rims with snow tires as well.
WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Sunroof / Moonroof
CD Player
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
