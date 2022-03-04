Menu
2011 Hyundai Sonata

150,000 KM

$9,599

+ tax & licensing
$9,599

+ taxes & licensing

Right Choice Auto

905-878-1797

2011 Hyundai Sonata

2011 Hyundai Sonata

GLS

2011 Hyundai Sonata

GLS

Right Choice Auto

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,599

+ taxes & licensing

150,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 8581511
  VIN: 5NPEB4AC7BH041148

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 150,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!

Very clean well sorted Sonata. Fully loaded with power sunroof and full power package. Just a really well maintained car and it shows. Recent tires, brakes and full tune up. Extra set of rims with snow tires as well. Runs like new, very well maintained with no isses. Solid car that is GREAT ON GAS !! Ready to go !! 2 year warranty included with 750 per claim

WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Sunroof / Moonroof
CD Player
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Right Choice Auto

Right Choice Auto

Brantford

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

