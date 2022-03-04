$9,599+ tax & licensing
2011 Hyundai Sonata
GLS
Location
Right Choice Auto
129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$9,599
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8581511
- VIN: 5NPEB4AC7BH041148
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 150,000 KM
Vehicle Description
CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!
Very clean well sorted Sonata. Fully loaded with power sunroof and full power package. Just a really well maintained car and it shows. Recent tires, brakes and full tune up. Extra set of rims with snow tires as well. Runs like new, very well maintained with no isses. Solid car that is GREAT ON GAS !! Ready to go !! 2 year warranty included with 750 per claim
WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!
Vehicle Features
