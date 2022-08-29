Menu
2011 Hyundai Sonata

195,000 KM

$9,499

+ tax & licensing
$9,499

+ taxes & licensing

Right Choice Auto

905-878-1797

2011 Hyundai Sonata

2011 Hyundai Sonata

4dr Sdn 2.4L Auto Limited w/Nav

2011 Hyundai Sonata

4dr Sdn 2.4L Auto Limited w/Nav

Location

Right Choice Auto

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,499

+ taxes & licensing

195,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9072058
  • VIN: 5NPEC4AC5BH167568

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 195,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!!

Super clean car. ! owner, no accidents. LIMITED, so FULLy loaded with heated leather seats, Navigation, power sunroof, back up camera and so much MORE !!!! Very well maintainened car and it shows. Extensive service history with recent tires, brakes and full tune up. Backed by a 2 year warranty.. 750 per claim.

WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Leather Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

