$9,499+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
905-878-1797
2011 Hyundai Sonata
4dr Sdn 2.4L Auto Limited w/Nav
Location
Right Choice Auto
129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2
905-878-1797
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$9,499
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9072058
- VIN: 5NPEC4AC5BH167568
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Tan
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 195,000 KM
Vehicle Description
CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!!
Super clean car. ! owner, no accidents. LIMITED, so FULLy loaded with heated leather seats, Navigation, power sunroof, back up camera and so much MORE !!!! Very well maintainened car and it shows. Extensive service history with recent tires, brakes and full tune up. Backed by a 2 year warranty.. 750 per claim.
WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.