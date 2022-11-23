Menu
2011 Hyundai Sonata

190,000 KM

Details Description Features

$7,999

+ tax & licensing
$7,999

+ taxes & licensing

Right Choice Auto

905-878-1797

2011 Hyundai Sonata

2011 Hyundai Sonata

4dr Sdn 2.4L Auto GL

2011 Hyundai Sonata

4dr Sdn 2.4L Auto GL

Location

Right Choice Auto

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,999

+ taxes & licensing

190,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9413386
  • VIN: 5NPEB4AC7BH141315

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 190,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!

Clean Sonata. Fully loaded GL model with powerpackage, keyless entry and more. NO ACCIDENTS, very well mainatained car with recent tires, brakes and full tune up as well. Great car, gas saver. Has always been well looked after, Just a clean well sorted car backed by a 2 year warranty. 750 per claim.

WE FIANACE EVERYONE REGRADLESS OF CREDIT !!!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Power Steering
CD Player
Wheel Covers
Bluetooth Connection

