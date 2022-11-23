$7,999+ tax & licensing
2011 Hyundai Sonata
4dr Sdn 2.4L Auto GL
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 9413386
- VIN: 5NPEB4AC7BH141315
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 190,000 KM
Vehicle Description
CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!
Clean Sonata. Fully loaded GL model with powerpackage, keyless entry and more. NO ACCIDENTS, very well mainatained car with recent tires, brakes and full tune up as well. Great car, gas saver. Has always been well looked after, Just a clean well sorted car backed by a 2 year warranty. 750 per claim.
WE FIANACE EVERYONE REGRADLESS OF CREDIT !!!
Vehicle Features
