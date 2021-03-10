2011 Hyundai Tucson ...

$CALL + taxes & licensing 2 2 2 , 2 2 7 K M Used Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 6730145

6730145 Stock #: 20786R

20786R VIN: KM8JUCAC3BU264257

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Chai Bronze

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 222,227 KM

Vehicle Features Convenience Cruise Control Automatic Headlights Compact Spare Tire 2-speed variable intermittent windshield wipers Front seatback pockets Remote hood/fuel door releases Rear wiper w/washer Carpeted front & rear floor mats Seating Leather Seats REAR SEAT HEAT DUCTS Powertrain All Wheel Drive Engine Immobilizer Windows Sunroof Exterior Aluminum Wheels Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Digital clock Roof-mounted antenna Safety Fog Lamps Anti-Theft System Front/rear crumple zones Child-safety rear door locks Front ventilated/rear solid disc brakes Lower anchors & tethers for children (LATCH) system Traction control system (TCS) w/electronic stability control (ESC) Front/rear side curtain airbags w/rollover sensors Driver/front passenger airbags -inc: occupant classification system (OCS) Trim Leather Wrapped Shift Knob Body-colour bumpers Suspension Independent multi-link rear suspension w/gas shock absorbers Additional Features Navigation Rear View Camera CHROME DOOR HANDLES 110-amp alternator Locking glove box Energy-absorbing steering column Front/rear stabilizer bars Rear window defroster w/timer Hood buckling creases (4) assist grips Coat hanger Shift interlock system Driver/front passenger side-impact airbags Storage Tray Independent MacPherson strut front suspension w/gas shock absorbers Windshield wiper deicer 3-point rear seatbelts for all positions 2.4L DOHC MPI 16-valve CVVT I4 engine Pwr motor driven engine RPM sensing rack & pinion steering Body-colour rear spoiler Front & rear door map pockets w/bottle holders Rear seat bag hook (6) Luggage net holders Downhill brake control (DBC) Hillstart assist control (HAC) Body-side reinforcement 3-point front seatbelts w/adjustable height shoulder belts -inc: pretensioners & load limiters Auto-dimming rearview mirror w/HomeLink (3) aux pwr outlets 18" x 6.5" alloy wheels P225/55HR18 tires Black/body-colour grille -inc: chrome accents Deluxe door scuffs Tinted glass *For windshield and front/rear/quarter/back* Rear/quarter/back privacy glass 4-spoke leather wrapped tilt/telescopic steering wheel 12-volt battery w/battery saver 60/40 split folding rear seat -inc: adjustable headrests, centre armrest w/dual cupholders Instrumentation -inc: tachometer, coolant temp, trip odometer, speedometer, fuel level, odometer 4-wheel anti-lock brakes (ABS) -inc: electronic brake force distribution (EBD), brake assist SiriusXM 6-speed automatic transmission w/OD -inc: SHIFTRONIC, lock-up torque converter Pwr windows -inc: driver auto-down, driver lock-out button Trip computer -inc: distance to empty, average fuel consumption, average speed, elapsed time, instant fuel consumption Leather centre console -inc: storage, (2) cupholders Driver/passenger illuminated visor vanity mirrors -inc: extension, driver side ticket holder 160-watt AM/FM stereo w/CD/MP3 player -inc: (6) speakers, XM satellite radio, iPod/USB/aux input jack EZ lane change assist turn signals Lighting -inc: front map lights, fornt sunglass holder, cargo area, glove box, front door courtesy, dome Body-colour foldable heated pwr mirrors -inc: integrated turn signals Pwr panoramic sunroof -inc: one-touch open Solar control glass *For windshield and front doors* Dual zone automatic air conditioning w/air filter -inc: outside temp display, air ionizer

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.