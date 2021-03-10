Menu
2011 Hyundai Tucson

222,227 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Brantford Hyundai

519-751-2171

2011 Hyundai Tucson

2011 Hyundai Tucson

Limited

2011 Hyundai Tucson

Limited

Location

Brantford Hyundai

463 Powerline Rd, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8

519-751-2171

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

222,227KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6730145
  • Stock #: 20786R
  • VIN: KM8JUCAC3BU264257

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Chai Bronze
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 222,227 KM

Vehicle Description

Navigation, Sunroof, Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Rear View Camera!

For a versatile crossover with an upscale look and feel, this Hyundai Tucson is an excellent value. This 2011 Hyundai Tucson is fresh on our lot in Brantford.

Out of all of your options for a compact crossover, this Hyundai Tucson stands out in a big way. The bold look, refined interior, and amazing versatility make it a capable, eager vehicle that's up for anything. It doesn't hurt that it comes with generous standard features and technology. For comfort, technology, and economy in one stylish package, look no further than this versatile Hyundai Tucson. This SUV has 222,227 kms. It's chai bronze in colour and is major accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 176HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Sunroof, Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Siriusxm, Aluminum Wheels.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.brantfordhyundai.ca/requests/credit.html




Brantford Hyundai is a full service, family-owned sales and service center serving Brantford and Brant County area, we are located at the corner of King George Rd (Hwy #24) and Powerline Rd in Brantford.
Your premier retailer of New and Pre-owned vehicles, our dedicated sales staff and top-trained technicians are here to make your auto shopping experience fun, easy and financially affordable!


Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 120+ new cars and trucks for sale in Brantford. o~o

Vehicle Features

Cruise Control
Automatic Headlights
Compact Spare Tire
2-speed variable intermittent windshield wipers
Front seatback pockets
Remote hood/fuel door releases
Rear wiper w/washer
Carpeted front & rear floor mats
Leather Seats
REAR SEAT HEAT DUCTS
All Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
Sunroof
Aluminum Wheels
Bluetooth
Digital clock
Roof-mounted antenna
Fog Lamps
Anti-Theft System
Front/rear crumple zones
Child-safety rear door locks
Front ventilated/rear solid disc brakes
Lower anchors & tethers for children (LATCH) system
Traction control system (TCS) w/electronic stability control (ESC)
Front/rear side curtain airbags w/rollover sensors
Driver/front passenger airbags -inc: occupant classification system (OCS)
Leather Wrapped Shift Knob
Body-colour bumpers
Independent multi-link rear suspension w/gas shock absorbers
Navigation
Rear View Camera
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
110-amp alternator
Locking glove box
Energy-absorbing steering column
Front/rear stabilizer bars
Rear window defroster w/timer
Hood buckling creases
(4) assist grips
Coat hanger
Shift interlock system
Driver/front passenger side-impact airbags
Storage Tray
Independent MacPherson strut front suspension w/gas shock absorbers
Windshield wiper deicer
3-point rear seatbelts for all positions
2.4L DOHC MPI 16-valve CVVT I4 engine
Pwr motor driven engine RPM sensing rack & pinion steering
Body-colour rear spoiler
Front & rear door map pockets w/bottle holders
Rear seat bag hook
(6) Luggage net holders
Downhill brake control (DBC)
Hillstart assist control (HAC)
Body-side reinforcement
3-point front seatbelts w/adjustable height shoulder belts -inc: pretensioners & load limiters
Auto-dimming rearview mirror w/HomeLink
(3) aux pwr outlets
18" x 6.5" alloy wheels
P225/55HR18 tires
Black/body-colour grille -inc: chrome accents
Deluxe door scuffs
Tinted glass *For windshield and front/rear/quarter/back*
Rear/quarter/back privacy glass
4-spoke leather wrapped tilt/telescopic steering wheel
12-volt battery w/battery saver
60/40 split folding rear seat -inc: adjustable headrests, centre armrest w/dual cupholders
Instrumentation -inc: tachometer, coolant temp, trip odometer, speedometer, fuel level, odometer
4-wheel anti-lock brakes (ABS) -inc: electronic brake force distribution (EBD), brake assist
SiriusXM
6-speed automatic transmission w/OD -inc: SHIFTRONIC, lock-up torque converter
Pwr windows -inc: driver auto-down, driver lock-out button
Trip computer -inc: distance to empty, average fuel consumption, average speed, elapsed time, instant fuel consumption
Leather centre console -inc: storage, (2) cupholders
Driver/passenger illuminated visor vanity mirrors -inc: extension, driver side ticket holder
160-watt AM/FM stereo w/CD/MP3 player -inc: (6) speakers, XM satellite radio, iPod/USB/aux input jack
EZ lane change assist turn signals
Lighting -inc: front map lights, fornt sunglass holder, cargo area, glove box, front door courtesy, dome
Body-colour foldable heated pwr mirrors -inc: integrated turn signals
Pwr panoramic sunroof -inc: one-touch open
Solar control glass *For windshield and front doors*
Dual zone automatic air conditioning w/air filter -inc: outside temp display, air ionizer

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

