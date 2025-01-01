Menu
<p>CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!! AMAZING CONDITION, JUST SERVICED, NEW SUSPENION COMPRESSOR as well.</p><p>WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!</p><p>VOTED BRANTFORDS BEST USED CAR DEALER 2024 !!!!</p><p>Looking for a spacious and luxurious SUV that can handle any adventure? Look no further than this 2011 Infiniti QX56, available now at Right Choice Auto. This 4-wheel drive, 8-passenger behemoth is perfect for families on the go, with its powerful 5.6L 8-cylinder engine and comfortable leather seats. The white exterior and black interior create a sophisticated and timeless look, while the sunroof allows you to soak up the sun on those sunny days.</p><p>This QX56 is packed with features that will make every drive a pleasure. The heated steering wheel and heated mirrors will keep you warm and comfortable in the winter months, while the premium sound system will entertain you on long road trips. Safety is paramount with features such as anti-lock brakes, side airbags, and a security system. This well-maintained SUV has 125,000km on the odometer and is ready to take you wherever you need to go.</p><p><strong>Here are 5 of its most sizzling features:</strong></p><ol><li><strong>Spacious 8-passenger seating:</strong> Perfect for large families or frequent road trips.</li><li><strong>Powerful 5.6L 8-cylinder engine:</strong> Provides ample power for towing and hauling.</li><li><strong>Luxurious leather seats:</strong> Offer comfort and style for all passengers.</li><li><strong>Heated steering wheel and heated mirrors:</strong> Keep you warm and comfortable in the winter months.</li><li><strong>Premium sound system:</strong> Provides an immersive audio experience for all your music needs.</li></ol><p>Visit Right Choice Auto today to test drive this stunning Infiniti QX56 and experience its luxurious comfort and power for yourself.</p><p><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™ AI</em></p>

2011 Infiniti QX56

125,000 KM

$11,999

+ tax & licensing
Right Choice Auto

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

125,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN JN8AZ2NC9B9301569

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 8
  • Mileage 125,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Leather Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Right Choice Auto

Right Choice Auto

Brantford

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

Right Choice Auto

905-878-1797

