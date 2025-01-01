$11,999+ tax & licensing
2011 Infiniti QX56
4WD 4dr 8-passenger
Location
Right Choice Auto
129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2
905-878-1797
Certified
$11,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 8
- Mileage 125,000 KM
Vehicle Description
CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!! AMAZING CONDITION, JUST SERVICED, NEW SUSPENION COMPRESSOR as well.
WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!
VOTED BRANTFORD'S BEST USED CAR DEALER 2024 !!!!
Looking for a spacious and luxurious SUV that can handle any adventure? Look no further than this 2011 Infiniti QX56, available now at Right Choice Auto. This 4-wheel drive, 8-passenger behemoth is perfect for families on the go, with its powerful 5.6L 8-cylinder engine and comfortable leather seats. The white exterior and black interior create a sophisticated and timeless look, while the sunroof allows you to soak up the sun on those sunny days.
This QX56 is packed with features that will make every drive a pleasure. The heated steering wheel and heated mirrors will keep you warm and comfortable in the winter months, while the premium sound system will entertain you on long road trips. Safety is paramount with features such as anti-lock brakes, side airbags, and a security system. This well-maintained SUV has 125,000km on the odometer and is ready to take you wherever you need to go.
Here are 5 of its most sizzling features:
- Spacious 8-passenger seating: Perfect for large families or frequent road trips.
- Powerful 5.6L 8-cylinder engine: Provides ample power for towing and hauling.
- Luxurious leather seats: Offer comfort and style for all passengers.
- Heated steering wheel and heated mirrors: Keep you warm and comfortable in the winter months.
- Premium sound system: Provides an immersive audio experience for all your music needs.
Visit Right Choice Auto today to test drive this stunning Infiniti QX56 and experience its luxurious comfort and power for yourself.
