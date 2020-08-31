Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2011 International 3000

0 KM

Details Description

$4,800

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$4,800

+ taxes & licensing

J. Domotor Enterprises

905-308-2384

Contact Seller
2011 International 3000

2011 International 3000

18 PASSENGER BUS

Watch This Vehicle

2011 International 3000

18 PASSENGER BUS

Location

J. Domotor Enterprises

430 Hardy Rd Unit1, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8

905-308-2384

Contact Seller

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$4,800

+ taxes & licensing

CALL
Used
As Is Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5751291

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Bus
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 18
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

WE HAVE A TOTAL OF THREE NEAR IDENTICAL BUSES- NON RUNNERS- 18 PASSENGER MODELS- PRICED TO MOVE FAST- Limited Details, selling As-Is from a Large Fleet/ Municipal Program in Central Ontario. Diesel Engines with Automatic Transmissions. Repair and be thousands under the money to Transport People or take the seats out and Convert to a B-Class RV or Schoolie. Its all the rage and these buses are built to a Higher Standard than many RV Brands. Ready to Tow.  

No extra fees, plus HST and plates only.

Jeff Stewart- 9053082384 (cell/text)
Joe Domotor- 5197550400 (cell/text)

Email- jdomotor@live.ca
Website- www.jdomotor.ca

Please be Mindful that we are a Two (2) Man Crew and function off Appointment Only. You must Call, Text or Message prior to coming out. Phone Numbers are listed but Facebook sometimes Hides them. Please do Refrain from the 'Is This Available' Auto-Message. Listings are taken down as soon as they are sold.

1-430 Hardy Rd, Brantford, Ontario, Canada

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From J. Domotor Enterprises

2013 International 4...
 165,000 KM
$34,800 + tax & lic
2013 International 4...
 77,000 KM
$38,800 + tax & lic
2013 International 4...
 84,000 KM
$38,800 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email J. Domotor Enterprises

J. Domotor Enterprises

J. Domotor Enterprises

430 Hardy Rd Unit1, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8

Call Dealer

905-308-XXXX

(click to show)

905-308-2384

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory