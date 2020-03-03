Menu
2011 International DuraStar

25 FT BOX TRUCK

2011 International DuraStar

25 FT BOX TRUCK

Location

J. Domotor Enterprises

430 Hardy Rd Unit1, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8

905-308-2384

Contact Seller

$14,800

+ taxes & licensing

  • 218,600KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4798872
  • VIN: 1HTJTSKN5BH360114
Exterior Colour
White
Body Style
Box Truck
Fuel Type
Diesel
Drive Type
Rear Wheel Drive
Transmission
Manual / Standard
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
2-door

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

FLAWLESS CONDITION...25 FT Box truck with a 1800 lb hydraulic lift tailgate. hard wood floor,all aluminum box, this beauty is equipped with a powerful and reliable 6.4 L Navistar diesel. with a 6 speed manual transmission,Air conditioning,power windows,Air brakes, 6 brand new tires 4 New batteries and a fresh major service, truck was owned by Salvation Army and was meticulously maintained,always kept indoors,it is 100% rust free and in extremely nice condition....

No extra fees, plus HST and plates only.

PLEASE CALL OR TEXT PRIOR TO COMING OUT:

Jeff- 9053082384 (cell/text)
Joe- 5197550400 (cell/text)


Email- jdomotor@live.ca
Website- www.jdomotor.ca

 

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
