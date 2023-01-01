Menu
<p>CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!</p><p>1 OWNER 4x4 JEEP !! Clean Jeep, that has been very well looked after. Recent tires, brakes, tune up and more. Fantasic service record as well. 2nd set of wheels with snow tires as well. Just a great Jeep that has always been looked after. Runs and drives fantasic. Great 4X4 Jeep</p><p>WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT</p>

2011 Jeep Grand Cherokee

195,000 KM

Details

$10,999

+ tax & licensing
2011 Jeep Grand Cherokee

4WD 4Dr Laredo

2011 Jeep Grand Cherokee

4WD 4Dr Laredo

Location

Right Choice Auto

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$10,999

+ taxes & licensing

195,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 1J4RR4GG6BC661129

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 195,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!

1 OWNER 4x4 JEEP !! Clean Jeep, that has been very well looked after. Recent tires, brakes, tune up and more. Fantasic service record as well. 2nd set of wheels with snow tires as well. Just a great Jeep that has always been looked after. Runs and drives fantasic. Great 4X4 Jeep

WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Right Choice Auto

Right Choice Auto

Brantford

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

$10,999

+ taxes & licensing

Right Choice Auto

905-878-1797

2011 Jeep Grand Cherokee