CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!

JUST LOADED, heated leather seats, sunroof, ALL WHEEL DRIVE and so much more. NO ACCIDENTS, runs great. Very very well looked after with recent tires, brakes tune up and more. Great SUV, ready to go anywhere.

WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!

VOTED BRANTFORDS BEST USED CAR DEALER 2024 !!!!

2011 Jeep Grand Cherokee

210,000 KM

$11,999

+ tax & licensing
2011 Jeep Grand Cherokee

4WD 4Dr Limited

2011 Jeep Grand Cherokee

4WD 4Dr Limited

Right Choice Auto

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
210,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1J4RR5GT1BC539670

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 210,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!

JUST LOADED, heated leather seats, sunroof, ALL WHEEL DRIVE and so much more. NO ACCIDENTS, runs great. Very very well looked after with recent tires, brakes tune up and more. Great SUV, ready to go anywhere.

WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!

VOTED BRANTFORD'S BEST USED CAR DEALER 2024 !!!!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Leather Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

Right Choice Auto

Right Choice Auto

Brantford

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-XXXX

(click to show)

905-878-1797

$11,999

+ taxes & licensing

Right Choice Auto

905-878-1797

2011 Jeep Grand Cherokee