<p>CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!</p><p>Super clean, 4X4 LIMITED, 70th Anniversary EDITION... power, heated leather seats, sunroof, navigation, back up camera and so MUCH MORE. 1 OWNER unit, very very well looked after with new brakes, recent tires, tune up and more. extermely nice Jeep that has been well looked after. a Must see</p><p>WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!</p><p>VOTED BRANTFORDS BEST USED CAR DEALER 2024 !!!!</p>

2011 Jeep Grand Cherokee

175,000 KM

$10,999

+ tax & licensing
Right Choice Auto

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
175,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1J4RR4GG4BC624371

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 175,000 KM

CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!

Super clean, 4X4 LIMITED, 70th Anniversary EDITION... power, heated leather seats, sunroof, navigation, back up camera and so MUCH MORE. 1 OWNER unit, very very well looked after with new brakes, recent tires, tune up and more. extermely nice Jeep that has been well looked after. a Must see

WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!

VOTED BRANTFORD'S BEST USED CAR DEALER 2024 !!!!

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Leather Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player

Additional Features

Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Used 2011 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4WD 4dr 70th Anniversary for sale in Brantford, ON
Brantford

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

Call Dealer

905-878-XXXX

(click to show)

905-878-1797

