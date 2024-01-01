Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!</p><p>WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!</p><p>VOTED BRANTFORDS BEST USED CAR DEALER 2024 !!!!</p><p>Get ready to conquer any terrain with this rugged and reliable 2011 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo 4WD. This black beauty is equipped with a powerful 3.6L 6-cylinder engine, perfect for navigating city streets and venturing off-road. With its spacious 4-door configuration, the Grand Cherokee offers ample room for passengers and cargo, making it ideal for families and adventurers alike. This well-maintained SUV has 145,000km on the odometer, showcasing its durability and dependability.</p><p>Step inside and enjoy the comfort and convenience of features such as heated mirrors, power windows, and keyless entry. The Grand Cherokee is packed with safety features to keep you and your passengers protected, including anti-lock brakes, side airbags, and traction control. Dont miss out on this fantastic opportunity to own a capable and stylish SUV. Visit Right Choice Auto today to test drive this 2011 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo 4WD and experience the thrill of adventure!</p><p>Here are five features that make this 2011 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo 4WD truly stand out:</p><ol><li><strong>4-Wheel Drive:</strong> Conquer any terrain with confidence, from snowy roads to rugged trails.</li><li><strong>Heated Mirrors:</strong> Stay safe and comfortable even in the coldest weather with heated mirrors that keep your vision clear.</li><li><strong>Keyless Entry:</strong> Enjoy the convenience of keyless entry and never fumble for your keys again.</li><li><strong>Side Airbags:</strong> Feel secure with additional airbags that provide enhanced protection for both driver and passengers.</li><li><strong>Traction Control:</strong> Drive with confidence on any surface thanks to advanced traction control technology that ensures optimal grip.</li></ol><p><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™ AI</em></p>

2011 Jeep Grand Cherokee

145,000 KM

Details Description Features

$10,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2011 Jeep Grand Cherokee

4WD 4Dr Laredo

Watch This Vehicle
11927567

2011 Jeep Grand Cherokee

4WD 4Dr Laredo

Location

Right Choice Auto

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

  1. 1731802437
  2. 1731802439
  3. 1731802444
  4. 1731802449
  5. 1731802454
  6. 1731802461
  7. 1731802467
  8. 1731802472
  9. 1731802477
  10. 1731802482
  11. 1731802487
  12. 1731802491
  13. 1731802497
  14. 1731802502
  15. 1731802510
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$10,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
145,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1J4RR4GG5BC553679

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 145,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!

WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!

VOTED BRANTFORD'S BEST USED CAR DEALER 2024 !!!!

Get ready to conquer any terrain with this rugged and reliable 2011 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo 4WD. This black beauty is equipped with a powerful 3.6L 6-cylinder engine, perfect for navigating city streets and venturing off-road. With its spacious 4-door configuration, the Grand Cherokee offers ample room for passengers and cargo, making it ideal for families and adventurers alike. This well-maintained SUV has 145,000km on the odometer, showcasing its durability and dependability.

Step inside and enjoy the comfort and convenience of features such as heated mirrors, power windows, and keyless entry. The Grand Cherokee is packed with safety features to keep you and your passengers protected, including anti-lock brakes, side airbags, and traction control. Don't miss out on this fantastic opportunity to own a capable and stylish SUV. Visit Right Choice Auto today to test drive this 2011 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo 4WD and experience the thrill of adventure!

Here are five features that make this 2011 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo 4WD truly stand out:

  1. 4-Wheel Drive: Conquer any terrain with confidence, from snowy roads to rugged trails.
  2. Heated Mirrors: Stay safe and comfortable even in the coldest weather with heated mirrors that keep your vision clear.
  3. Keyless Entry: Enjoy the convenience of keyless entry and never fumble for your keys again.
  4. Side Airbags: Feel secure with additional airbags that provide enhanced protection for both driver and passengers.
  5. Traction Control: Drive with confidence on any surface thanks to advanced traction control technology that ensures optimal grip.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™ AI

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Right Choice Auto

Used 2011 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4WD 4Dr Laredo for sale in Brantford, ON
2011 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4WD 4Dr Laredo 145,000 KM $10,999 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Jeep Wrangler 4WD 4dr Sport for sale in Brantford, ON
2013 Jeep Wrangler 4WD 4dr Sport 250,000 KM $13,999 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Hyundai Santa Fe AWD 4dr V6 Auto Limited w/Navi for sale in Brantford, ON
2012 Hyundai Santa Fe AWD 4dr V6 Auto Limited w/Navi 175,000 KM $8,999 + tax & lic

Email Right Choice Auto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Right Choice Auto

Right Choice Auto

Brantford

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

Call Dealer

905-878-XXXX

(click to show)

905-878-1797

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$10,999

+ taxes & licensing

Right Choice Auto

905-878-1797

Contact Seller
2011 Jeep Grand Cherokee