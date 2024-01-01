$10,999+ tax & licensing
2011 Jeep Grand Cherokee
4WD 4Dr Laredo
Location
Right Choice Auto
129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2
905-878-1797
Certified
$10,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 145,000 KM
Vehicle Description
CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!
WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!
VOTED BRANTFORD'S BEST USED CAR DEALER 2024 !!!!
Get ready to conquer any terrain with this rugged and reliable 2011 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo 4WD. This black beauty is equipped with a powerful 3.6L 6-cylinder engine, perfect for navigating city streets and venturing off-road. With its spacious 4-door configuration, the Grand Cherokee offers ample room for passengers and cargo, making it ideal for families and adventurers alike. This well-maintained SUV has 145,000km on the odometer, showcasing its durability and dependability.
Step inside and enjoy the comfort and convenience of features such as heated mirrors, power windows, and keyless entry. The Grand Cherokee is packed with safety features to keep you and your passengers protected, including anti-lock brakes, side airbags, and traction control. Don't miss out on this fantastic opportunity to own a capable and stylish SUV. Visit Right Choice Auto today to test drive this 2011 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo 4WD and experience the thrill of adventure!
Here are five features that make this 2011 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo 4WD truly stand out:
- 4-Wheel Drive: Conquer any terrain with confidence, from snowy roads to rugged trails.
- Heated Mirrors: Stay safe and comfortable even in the coldest weather with heated mirrors that keep your vision clear.
- Keyless Entry: Enjoy the convenience of keyless entry and never fumble for your keys again.
- Side Airbags: Feel secure with additional airbags that provide enhanced protection for both driver and passengers.
- Traction Control: Drive with confidence on any surface thanks to advanced traction control technology that ensures optimal grip.
