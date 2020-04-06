Menu
2011 Jeep Grand Cherokee

LIMITED- HEMI V8

2011 Jeep Grand Cherokee

LIMITED- HEMI V8

Location

J. Domotor Enterprises

430 Hardy Rd Unit1, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8

905-308-2384

$10,800

+ taxes & licensing

  • 229,000KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4845516
  • VIN: 1J4RR5GT2BC526586
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

***UPDATE*** As of Saturday April 3rd 2020 we, J. Domotor Enterprises remain open for business with a few modifications. Please look for our 360 Video's on ALL INVENTORY that will be available starting Monday April 6th 2020. As per the mandate by the Province of Ontario: Online, phone and remote delivery sales and leasing will still be permitted. Customers will not be permitted to visit the dealership.

We will be glad to go over (in detail) anything we have for sale. Call us, Text us, FaceTime us, we will be available. CarFax Reports can be emailed, we can send videos of units running, close up pictures etc.

Jeff Stewart- 905 308 2384, jdomotor@live.ca

Joe Domotor- 519 755 0400, domotor@live.ca

 

PREVIOUS OWNER CLEARLY KNEW HOW TO MAINTAIN A VEHICLE- Limited AWD Package with 5.7L HEMI V8. Yes, it has an Eco Mode and gets nearly the same fuel mileage as the V6 yet can tow your boat way better. Brilliant Black on Heated/Cooled Black Leather interior. Huge panoramic sunroof, factory 20 inch Matte Finish Charcoal Wheels with nice rubber. All the modern comforts and options including- Factory Navigation, heated steering wheel with Radio controls, uConnect BlueTooth, Back-up Camera, park sensors, rear heated seats, Premium sound system, Factory Remote Start, power lift-gate. There are No Accidents on this Grand Cherokee. FULLY CERTIFIED. Did not need much for the Safety which shows how well this highly regarded SUV was cared for. 

No extra fees, plus HST and plates only.

PLEASE SEE NOTE ABOVE AS PER PROVINCE OF ONTARIO MANDATE

Jeff- 9053082384 (cell/text)
Joe- 5197550400 (cell/text)


Email- jdomotor@live.ca
Website- www.jdomotor.ca

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Rear Parking Aid
  • Anti-Theft System
  • Rearview Camera
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Passenger Seat
  • Power Trunk
  • Power Liftgate
  • Power Seats
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Sunroof / Moonroof
  • Climate Control
  • Heated Steering Wheel
  • Cargo shade
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Rain Sensing Wipers
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Universal Garage Door Opener
  • Rear Reading Lamps
  • Remote Engine Start
  • Mirror Memory
  • Push Button Start
  • Power Outlet
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • Premium Sound System
  • CD Player
  • MP3 Player
  • Bluetooth
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • GPS Navigation
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
  • AM/FM CD Player
  • SiriusXM Radio
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Folding Rear Seat
  • Heated Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • Split Rear Seat
  • Seat Memory
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Lumbar Support
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
  • Cooled Front Seat(s)
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Trailer Hitch
  • Rear Spoiler
  • HID Headlights
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Windows
  • Panoramic Roof
  • Privacy Glass
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Additional Features
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Keyless Start
  • Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
  • 5.7L HEMI V8
  • Heated Rear Seat(s)
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • BRILLIANT BLACK

