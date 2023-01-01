Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2011 Jeep Grand Cherokee

155,000 KM

Details Description Features

$15,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$15,999

+ taxes & licensing

Right Choice Auto

905-878-1797

Contact Seller
2011 Jeep Grand Cherokee

2011 Jeep Grand Cherokee

4WD 4Dr Limited

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Jeep Grand Cherokee

4WD 4Dr Limited

Location

Right Choice Auto

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

  1. 1683737869
  2. 1683737872
  3. 1683737875
  4. 1683737878
  5. 1683737881
  6. 1683737884
  7. 1683737886
  8. 1683737890
  9. 1683737892
  10. 1683737894
  11. 1683737897
  12. 1683737900
  13. 1683737902
  14. 1683737905
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$15,999

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
155,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9934700
  • VIN: 1J4RR5GT8BC556787

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Tan Leather
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 155,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!

Super clean Jeep, LIMITED, ALL WHEEL DRIVE 4X4 unit. Heated leather seats, huge sunroof, very very well maintained unit..1 Owner unit, dealer serviced with recent tires, brakes and tune up as well. Just a great Jeep, all ready to go, Super clean in and out, backed by a 2 year warranty !!

WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Leather Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Right Choice Auto

2013 Buick Enclave A...
 185,000 KM
$14,999 + tax & lic
2012 Hyundai Tucson ...
 195,000 KM
$10,499 + tax & lic
2010 Dodge Grand Car...
 120,000 KM
$9,499 + tax & lic

Email Right Choice Auto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Right Choice Auto

Right Choice Auto

Brantford

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

Call Dealer

905-878-XXXX

(click to show)

905-878-1797

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory