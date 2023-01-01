$15,999+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
905-878-1797
2011 Jeep Grand Cherokee
4WD 4Dr Limited
Location
Right Choice Auto
129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2
905-878-1797
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$15,999
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9934700
- VIN: 1J4RR5GT8BC556787
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Tan Leather
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 155,000 KM
Vehicle Description
CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!
Super clean Jeep, LIMITED, ALL WHEEL DRIVE 4X4 unit. Heated leather seats, huge sunroof, very very well maintained unit..1 Owner unit, dealer serviced with recent tires, brakes and tune up as well. Just a great Jeep, all ready to go, Super clean in and out, backed by a 2 year warranty !!
WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Seating
Comfort
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.