2011 Jeep Patriot

200,000 KM

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

200,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • VIN: 1J4NT2GB5BD115764

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 200,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED

Clean Jeep. NORTH edition. Fully loaded with power sunroof. Upgraded audio with bluetooth and applecar play/android auto. Recent tires, brakes, exhust, battery, NEW SUBFRAME... Very well looked after and ready to go. Backed by a 2 year warranty, unlimited claims, 750 per claim.

WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Sunroof / Moonroof
CD Player

Brantford

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

