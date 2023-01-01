$5,999+ tax & licensing
2011 Jeep Patriot
Location
Right Choice Auto
129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2
905-878-1797
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$5,999
+ taxes & licensing
200,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9500617
- VIN: 1J4NT2GB5BD115764
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 200,000 KM
Vehicle Description
CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED
Clean Jeep. NORTH edition. Fully loaded with power sunroof. Upgraded audio with bluetooth and applecar play/android auto. Recent tires, brakes, exhust, battery, NEW SUBFRAME... Very well looked after and ready to go. Backed by a 2 year warranty, unlimited claims, 750 per claim.
WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Sunroof / Moonroof
CD Player
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
