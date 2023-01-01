Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2011 Kia Forte

185,000 KM

Details Description Features

$7,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$7,999

+ taxes & licensing

Right Choice Auto

905-878-1797

Contact Seller
2011 Kia Forte

2011 Kia Forte

4dr Sdn Auto SX Luxury

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Kia Forte

4dr Sdn Auto SX Luxury

Location

Right Choice Auto

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

  1. 1695996389
  2. 1695996392
  3. 1695996396
  4. 1695996401
  5. 1695996407
  6. 1695996412
  7. 1695996417
  8. 1695996421
  9. 1695996425
  10. 1695996430
  11. 1695996434
  12. 1695996439
  13. 1695996444
  14. 1695996448
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,999

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
185,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10486569
  • VIN: KNAFW4A30B5446547

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 185,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!

Super clean car. 1 owner, NO ACCIDENTS. FULLY loaded, heated leather seats, back up camera.  Navigation, SUNROOF and so much more. Very very well maintained car and it shows. 

WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Seating

Leather Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Right Choice Auto

2010 Cadillac SRX AW...
 205,000 KM
$8,999 + tax & lic
2011 Dodge Journey F...
 190,000 KM
$8,999 + tax & lic
2010 Ford Edge 4dr L...
 190,000 KM
$9,999 + tax & lic

Email Right Choice Auto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Right Choice Auto

Right Choice Auto

Brantford

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

Call Dealer

905-878-XXXX

(click to show)

905-878-1797

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory