2011 Kia Forte

130,000 KM

$6,299

+ tax & licensing
Right Choice Auto

905-878-1797

EX

Location

Right Choice Auto

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

130,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8348835
  • VIN: KNAFU4A20B5358319

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 130,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED !!

Very clean car !! Dealer serviced with only 130000kms !! Rust proofed yearly and it shows ! Recent tires, brakes and tune up. Ready to go. Just a clean solid car. GREAT ON GAS !! Fully loaded with keyless entry and more. Great car, great price !

WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

