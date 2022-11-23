$7,999+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
905-878-1797
2011 Kia Forte
4dr Sdn Auto EX
Location
Right Choice Auto
129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2
905-878-1797
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$7,999
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9434568
- VIN: KNAFU4A23B5451562
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 115,000 KM
Vehicle Description
CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!
Very clean Forte !! EX model. Fully loaded with power package, heated seats bluetooth and so much more. ONLY 115000kms !!! Dealer serviced car, NO ACCIDENTS, 1 owner car. No issues. Very very well maintained car. Recent tires, brakes and full tune up. True GAS saver !! Backed by a 2 year warranty as well, 750 per claim.
WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.