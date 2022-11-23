Menu
2011 Kia Forte

115,000 KM

Details Description Features

$7,999

+ tax & licensing
$7,999

+ taxes & licensing

Right Choice Auto

905-878-1797

2011 Kia Forte

2011 Kia Forte

4dr Sdn Auto EX

2011 Kia Forte

4dr Sdn Auto EX

Location

Right Choice Auto

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,999

+ taxes & licensing

115,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 9434568
  VIN: KNAFU4A23B5451562

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 115,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!

Very clean Forte !! EX model. Fully loaded with power package, heated seats bluetooth and so much more. ONLY 115000kms !!! Dealer serviced car, NO ACCIDENTS, 1 owner car. No issues. Very very well maintained car. Recent tires, brakes and full tune up. True GAS saver !! Backed by a 2 year warranty as well, 750 per claim.

WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Right Choice Auto

Right Choice Auto

Brantford

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

