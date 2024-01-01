Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!</p><p>FULLY LOADED SX model. heated leather seats, power sunroof and so much more. In excellent shape with ONLY 135000kms.... Recent tires, brakes tune up and more. Great service history as well. Great car, that has always been well looked after. </p><p>WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!</p><p>VOTED BRANTFORDS BEST USED CAR DEALER 2024 !!!!</p>

2011 Kia Forte5

135,000 KM

Details Description Features

$7,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2011 Kia Forte5

5dr HB Auto SX Luxury

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Kia Forte5

5dr HB Auto SX Luxury

Location

Right Choice Auto

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

  1. 1727394358
  2. 1727394360
  3. 1727394362
  4. 1727394368
  5. 1727394375
  6. 1727394383
  7. 1727394389
  8. 1727394394
  9. 1727394401
  10. 1727394407
  11. 1727394412
  12. 1727394421
  13. 1727394427
  14. 1727394432
  15. 1727394437
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
135,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN KNAFW5A34B5348093

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 135,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!

FULLY LOADED SX model. heated leather seats, power sunroof and so much more. In excellent shape with ONLY 135000kms.... Recent tires, brakes tune up and more. Great service history as well. Great car, that has always been well looked after. 

WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!

VOTED BRANTFORD'S BEST USED CAR DEALER 2024 !!!!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Seating

Leather Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Right Choice Auto

Used 2011 Kia Forte5 5dr HB Auto SX Luxury for sale in Brantford, ON
2011 Kia Forte5 5dr HB Auto SX Luxury 135,000 KM $7,999 + tax & lic
Used 2008 Lamborghini Gallardo 2dr Cpe Superleggera for sale in Brantford, ON
2008 Lamborghini Gallardo 2dr Cpe Superleggera 19,500 KM $165,999 + tax & lic
Used 2007 Mercedes-Benz S-Class 4dr Sdn V8 4MATIC for sale in Brantford, ON
2007 Mercedes-Benz S-Class 4dr Sdn V8 4MATIC 220,000 KM $7,999 + tax & lic

Email Right Choice Auto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Right Choice Auto

Right Choice Auto

Brantford

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

Call Dealer

905-878-XXXX

(click to show)

905-878-1797

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$7,999

+ taxes & licensing

Right Choice Auto

905-878-1797

Contact Seller
2011 Kia Forte5