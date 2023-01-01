Menu
2011 Kia Optima

165,000 KM

$11,499

+ tax & licensing
4dr Sdn EX Luxury

4dr Sdn EX Luxury

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

165,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9876152
  • VIN: KNAGN4A77B5215493

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 165,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED !!

Fully loaded Optima. In fantastic shape. 2 set of wheel with winter tires included. LOADED with heated leater seats, sunroof and more. 1 owner car, no accidents, dealer serviced with recent tires, brakes and tune up as well. Backed by a 2 year warranty, unlimited claims.

WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Leather Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

