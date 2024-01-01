$7,499+ tax & licensing
2011 Kia Rio
5dr HB Auto Rio5 EX Convenience
2011 Kia Rio
5dr HB Auto Rio5 EX Convenience
Location
Right Choice Auto
129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2
905-878-1797
Certified
$7,499
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 125,000 KM
Vehicle Description
CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!!
Super clean car, 1 OWNER, ONLY 125000KMS !!! Fully loaded and very very well maintained over the years. Runs and drives great with recent tires, brakes, tune up and more. GAS SAVER !! Great car ! WINTER TIRES INCLUDED!!
WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!
Vehicle Features
Safety
Mechanical
Interior
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Right Choice Auto
Email Right Choice Auto
Right Choice Auto
Brantford
Call Dealer
905-878-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
+ taxes & licensing
905-878-1797