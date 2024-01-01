Menu
CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!!

Super clean car, 1 OWNER, ONLY 125000KMS !!! Fully loaded and very very well maintained over the years. Runs and drives great with recent tires, brakes, tune up and more. GAS SAVER !! Great car ! WINTER TIRES INCLUDED!!

WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!

2011 Kia Rio

125,000 KM

Details Description Features

$7,499

+ tax & licensing
2011 Kia Rio

5dr HB Auto Rio5 EX Convenience

2011 Kia Rio

5dr HB Auto Rio5 EX Convenience

Location

Right Choice Auto

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,499

+ taxes & licensing

125,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN KNADH5B36B6763071

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 125,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!!

Super clean car, 1 OWNER, ONLY 125000KMS !!! Fully loaded and very very well maintained over the years. Runs and drives great with recent tires, brakes, tune up and more. GAS SAVER !! Great car ! WINTER TIRES INCLUDED!!

WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost

Mechanical

Power Steering

Interior

Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

Right Choice Auto

Right Choice Auto

Brantford

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

Call Dealer

905-878-XXXX

(click to show)

905-878-1797

$7,499

+ taxes & licensing

Right Choice Auto

905-878-1797

2011 Kia Rio