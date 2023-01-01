$3,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$3,999
+ taxes & licensing
Right Choice Auto
905-878-1797
2011 Kia Rio
2011 Kia Rio
LX
Location
Right Choice Auto
129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2
905-878-1797
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$3,999
+ taxes & licensing
180,000KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 9851807
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Brown
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Doors 5-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 180,000 KM
Vehicle Description
CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!
5 Door Hatchbak Rio. Power package as well. Just had a tune up. Rund great, had a clutch a year ago. Brakes fairly new as well. Has a few cosmstic issues, but great running car. Ready to go.
WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Right Choice Auto
Right Choice Auto
Brantford
129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2