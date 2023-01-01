Menu
<p>CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!</p><p>Super clean Sorento.... ONLY 105000kms, NO ACCIDENTS, 1 owner SUV !! Great service record, has been well looked after and it shows. EX model, so heated leather seats, 2nd set of wheels with snow tires, very nice SUV, recent tires, brakes tune up as well.</p><p>WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!</p>

2011 Kia Sorento

105,000 KM

$10,999

+ tax & licensing
Right Choice Auto

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

105,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 5XYKU3A10BG019683

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 105,000 KM

CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!

Super clean Sorento.... ONLY 105000kms, NO ACCIDENTS, 1 owner SUV !! Great service record, has been well looked after and it shows. EX model, so heated leather seats, 2nd set of wheels with snow tires, very nice SUV, recent tires, brakes tune up as well.

WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Seating

Leather Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

