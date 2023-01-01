2011 Kia Sorento

Menu
<p>CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!</p><p>Super clean, 7 PASSENGER Sorrento.. ALL WHEEL DRIVE !!! Loaded unit, 1 OWNER, NO ACCIDENTS, has always been very well looked after and it shows. Great service record with recent tires, brakes , tune up and so much more. Upgraded radio and more. Great SUV !!</p><p>WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!</p>

155,000 KM

AWD 4dr V6 Auto LX w/3rd Row

Right Choice Auto

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

155,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 5XYKTDA29BG158664

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 155,000 KM

CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!

Super clean, 7 PASSENGER Sorrento.. ALL WHEEL DRIVE !!! Loaded unit, 1 OWNER, NO ACCIDENTS, has always been very well looked after and it shows. Great service record with recent tires, brakes , tune up and so much more. Upgraded radio and more. Great SUV !!

WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

