<p>CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!</p><p>Super clean SORENTO !! ALL WHEEL DRIVE, 7 passenger unuit. LOADED, power sunroof, heated leather seats, navigation, back up camera and so much more.dealer serviced, 1 OWNER car. Has been very very well looked after and it shows</p><p>WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!</p><p>VOTED BRANTFORDS BEST USED CAR DEALER 2024 !!</p>

2011 Kia Sorento

130,000 KM

Details

Right Choice Auto

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

130,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 5XYKUDA23BG182472

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 130,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!

Super clean SORENTO !! ALL WHEEL DRIVE, 7 passenger unuit. LOADED, power sunroof, heated leather seats, navigation, back up camera and so much more.dealer serviced, 1 OWNER car. Has been very very well looked after and it shows

WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!

VOTED BRANTFORD'S BEST USED CAR DEALER 2024 !!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Seating

Leather Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

