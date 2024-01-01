$8,999+ tax & licensing
2011 Kia Sorento
AWD 4dr I4 Auto EX
2011 Kia Sorento
AWD 4dr I4 Auto EX
Location
Right Choice Auto
129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2
905-878-1797
Certified
$8,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 135,000 KM
Vehicle Description
CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!! 1 OWNER, NO ACCIDENTS, Recent BRakes, all around, parking brake cables, tires, power steering lines and MORE. just loaded with heated leather seats and so much more. In great shape, low KMS, recent tires, brakes, tune up and more. ALL WHEEL DRIVE as well. GREAT SUV !!! WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!! VOTED BRANTFORD'S BEST USED CAR DEALER 2024 !!!!
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Power Options
Interior
Seating
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Right Choice Auto
Email Right Choice Auto
Right Choice Auto
Brantford
Call Dealer
905-878-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
905-878-1797