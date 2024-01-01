Menu
2011 Kia Sorento

135,000 KM

$8,999

+ tax & licensing
Right Choice Auto

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
135,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5XYKUCA11BG035682

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 135,000 KM

CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!! 1 OWNER, NO ACCIDENTS, Recent BRakes, all around, parking brake cables, tires, power steering lines and MORE. just loaded with heated leather seats and so much more. In great shape, low KMS, recent tires, brakes, tune up and more. ALL WHEEL DRIVE as well. GREAT SUV !!! WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!! VOTED BRANTFORD'S BEST USED CAR DEALER 2024 !!!!

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Leather Seats

CD Player

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

905-878-1797

