Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!</p><p>WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!</p><p>VOTED BRANTFORDS BEST USED CAR DEALER 2024 !!!!</p><p><span style=font-family: Heebo; font-size: 16px; white-space-collapse: preserve; background-color: #f5f5f5;>EX PLUS AWD FRONT AND REAR BRAKES ARE NEW TIRES NEW FROM LAST YEAR</span></p><p>This 2011 Kia Sorento AWD is a spacious and reliable SUV perfect for families and adventurers alike. With its powerful 3.5L V6 engine and all-wheel drive system, this Sorento can handle any road conditions, from snowy winters to summer road trips. The tan leather interior is both comfortable and luxurious, offering ample space for passengers and cargo. This Sorento is equipped with all the features you need for a comfortable and safe driving experience, including air conditioning, anti-lock brakes, cruise control, and heated mirrors. Its also equipped with a sunroof, allowing you to enjoy the open air.</p><p>This Sorento comes with 170,000km on the odometer and has been meticulously maintained. Its ready to hit the road and take you wherever you need to go. Dont miss out on this great opportunity to own a reliable and stylish SUV!</p><p>Here are five of the most sought-after features of this Kia Sorento:</p><ul><li><strong>All-Wheel Drive:</strong> Enjoy peace of mind knowing you have the traction to handle any weather condition.</li><li><strong>Leather Seats:</strong> Experience the comfort and luxury of tan leather seats that are easy to clean.</li><li><strong>Sunroof:</strong> Let the sunshine in and enjoy the feeling of open air driving.</li><li><strong>Heated Mirrors:</strong> Stay safe and comfortable in any weather with heated mirrors that prevent frost and ice buildup.</li><li><strong>Keyless Entry:</strong> Conveniently unlock your car without fumbling for your keys.</li></ul><p>Visit Right Choice Auto today to see this 2011 Kia Sorento in person.</p><p><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™ AI</em></p>

2011 Kia Sorento

170,000 KM

Details Description Features

$9,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2011 Kia Sorento

AWD 4dr V6 Auto EX Lux w/2Tone/Crm Whl *Ltd Avail*

Watch This Vehicle
11917895

2011 Kia Sorento

AWD 4dr V6 Auto EX Lux w/2Tone/Crm Whl *Ltd Avail*

Location

Right Choice Auto

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

  1. 1731612197
  2. 1731612199
  3. 1731612204
  4. 1731612209
  5. 1731612215
  6. 1731612220
  7. 1731612225
  8. 1731612230
  9. 1731612234
  10. 1731612240
  11. 1731612245
  12. 1731612250
  13. 1731612255
  14. 1731612259
  15. 1731612265
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
170,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5XYKUDA21BG069507

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Tan Leather
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 170,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!

WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!

VOTED BRANTFORD'S BEST USED CAR DEALER 2024 !!!!

EX PLUS AWD FRONT AND REAR BRAKES ARE NEW TIRES NEW FROM LAST YEAR

This 2011 Kia Sorento AWD is a spacious and reliable SUV perfect for families and adventurers alike. With its powerful 3.5L V6 engine and all-wheel drive system, this Sorento can handle any road conditions, from snowy winters to summer road trips. The tan leather interior is both comfortable and luxurious, offering ample space for passengers and cargo. This Sorento is equipped with all the features you need for a comfortable and safe driving experience, including air conditioning, anti-lock brakes, cruise control, and heated mirrors. It's also equipped with a sunroof, allowing you to enjoy the open air.

This Sorento comes with 170,000km on the odometer and has been meticulously maintained. It's ready to hit the road and take you wherever you need to go. Don't miss out on this great opportunity to own a reliable and stylish SUV!

Here are five of the most sought-after features of this Kia Sorento:

  • All-Wheel Drive: Enjoy peace of mind knowing you have the traction to handle any weather condition.
  • Leather Seats: Experience the comfort and luxury of tan leather seats that are easy to clean.
  • Sunroof: Let the sunshine in and enjoy the feeling of open air driving.
  • Heated Mirrors: Stay safe and comfortable in any weather with heated mirrors that prevent frost and ice buildup.
  • Keyless Entry: Conveniently unlock your car without fumbling for your keys.

Visit Right Choice Auto today to see this 2011 Kia Sorento in person.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™ AI

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Seating

Leather Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Right Choice Auto

Used 2014 Hyundai Elantra 4dr Sdn Auto Limited for sale in Brantford, ON
2014 Hyundai Elantra 4dr Sdn Auto Limited 125,000 KM $10,999 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Kia Forte 4dr Sdn Auto EX for sale in Brantford, ON
2014 Kia Forte 4dr Sdn Auto EX 115,000 KM $10,499 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Ford Explorer 4WD 4dr XLT for sale in Brantford, ON
2014 Ford Explorer 4WD 4dr XLT 180,000 KM $13,999 + tax & lic

Email Right Choice Auto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Right Choice Auto

Right Choice Auto

Brantford

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

Call Dealer

905-878-XXXX

(click to show)

905-878-1797

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$9,999

+ taxes & licensing

Right Choice Auto

905-878-1797

Contact Seller
2011 Kia Sorento