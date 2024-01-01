$9,999+ tax & licensing
2011 Kia Sorento
AWD 4dr V6 Auto EX Lux w/2Tone/Crm Whl *Ltd Avail*
Location
Right Choice Auto
129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2
905-878-1797
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Tan Leather
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 170,000 KM
Vehicle Description
CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!
WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!
VOTED BRANTFORD'S BEST USED CAR DEALER 2024 !!!!
EX PLUS AWD FRONT AND REAR BRAKES ARE NEW TIRES NEW FROM LAST YEAR
This 2011 Kia Sorento AWD is a spacious and reliable SUV perfect for families and adventurers alike. With its powerful 3.5L V6 engine and all-wheel drive system, this Sorento can handle any road conditions, from snowy winters to summer road trips. The tan leather interior is both comfortable and luxurious, offering ample space for passengers and cargo. This Sorento is equipped with all the features you need for a comfortable and safe driving experience, including air conditioning, anti-lock brakes, cruise control, and heated mirrors. It's also equipped with a sunroof, allowing you to enjoy the open air.
This Sorento comes with 170,000km on the odometer and has been meticulously maintained. It's ready to hit the road and take you wherever you need to go. Don't miss out on this great opportunity to own a reliable and stylish SUV!
Here are five of the most sought-after features of this Kia Sorento:
- All-Wheel Drive: Enjoy peace of mind knowing you have the traction to handle any weather condition.
- Leather Seats: Experience the comfort and luxury of tan leather seats that are easy to clean.
- Sunroof: Let the sunshine in and enjoy the feeling of open air driving.
- Heated Mirrors: Stay safe and comfortable in any weather with heated mirrors that prevent frost and ice buildup.
- Keyless Entry: Conveniently unlock your car without fumbling for your keys.
Visit Right Choice Auto today to see this 2011 Kia Sorento in person.
