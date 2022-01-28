Menu
2011 Kia Sorento

170,000 KM

Details

$9,599

+ tax & licensing
$9,599

+ taxes & licensing

Right Choice Auto

905-878-1797

2011 Kia Sorento

2011 Kia Sorento

EX

2011 Kia Sorento

EX

Right Choice Auto

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,599

+ taxes & licensing

170,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 8229063
  VIN: 5XYKUCA18BG057128

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Blue
  Interior Colour Gray
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Passengers 5
  Mileage 170,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!

ALL WHEEL DRIVE UNIT. Very very clean EX model. Full loaded with heated leather seats, keyless entry, power seats and so much more. 1 owner unit, has been well looked after, dealer serviced. Was just traded in for a new unit., VEry well maintained with recent tires, brakes and full tune up. Runs perfect !! Great all year round SUV !!

WE FINANEC EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
Leather Seats
CD Player
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Right Choice Auto

Right Choice Auto

Brantford

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

