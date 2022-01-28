$9,599+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
905-878-1797
2011 Kia Sorento
EX
Location
Right Choice Auto
129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2
905-878-1797
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$9,599
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8229063
- VIN: 5XYKUCA18BG057128
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 170,000 KM
Vehicle Description
CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!
ALL WHEEL DRIVE UNIT. Very very clean EX model. Full loaded with heated leather seats, keyless entry, power seats and so much more. 1 owner unit, has been well looked after, dealer serviced. Was just traded in for a new unit., VEry well maintained with recent tires, brakes and full tune up. Runs perfect !! Great all year round SUV !!
WE FINANEC EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.