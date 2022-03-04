Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2011 Kia Sorento

180,000 KM

Details Description Features

$9,899

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$9,899

+ taxes & licensing

Right Choice Auto

905-878-1797

Contact Seller
2011 Kia Sorento

2011 Kia Sorento

EX Lux w/2-Tone Trim/Chrome Whls

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Kia Sorento

EX Lux w/2-Tone Trim/Chrome Whls

Location

Right Choice Auto

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,899

+ taxes & licensing

180,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8648651
  • VIN: 5XYKUDA22BG160060

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 180,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!

Fully loaded with heated leather seats, HUGE panoramic roof with sun shade. Very very well maintained unit with a great service history as well. Recent tires, brakes and just tuned up as well. Has NAVIGATION and back up camera as well. ALL WHEEL DRIVE UNIT !! Ready to go anywhere with a 2 year nationwide warranty included. 750 per claim.

WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
Leather Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Right Choice Auto

2010 Ford Escape XLT
 160,000 KM
$8,999 + tax & lic
2014 Kia Sorento SX
 150,000 KM
$16,999 + tax & lic
2013 Hyundai Elantra...
 155,000 KM
$13,999 + tax & lic

Email Right Choice Auto

Right Choice Auto

Right Choice Auto

Brantford

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

Call Dealer

905-878-XXXX

(click to show)

905-878-1797

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory