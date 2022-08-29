Menu
2011 Kia Sorento

170,000 KM

$10,499

+ tax & licensing
$10,499

+ taxes & licensing

2011 Kia Sorento

2011 Kia Sorento

AWD 4dr V6 Auto LX w/3rd Row

2011 Kia Sorento

AWD 4dr V6 Auto LX w/3rd Row

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$10,499

+ taxes & licensing

170,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9072067
  • VIN: 5XYKTDA21BG049731

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 170,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED !!

Super clean Sorento !! RARE 7 seater option. Fully loaded with power package and so much more. NO ACCIDENTS. 1 owner unit. NO ISSUES, runs fantasic. Has a great service history and has been very very well looked after. Recent tires, brakes full tune up as well. Runs fantastic !!Backed by a 2 year warranty, 750 per claim !

WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

