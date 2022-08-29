$10,499+ tax & licensing
2011 Kia Sorento
AWD 4dr V6 Auto LX w/3rd Row
Location
Right Choice Auto
129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 9072067
- VIN: 5XYKTDA21BG049731
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 170,000 KM
Vehicle Description
CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED !!
Super clean Sorento !! RARE 7 seater option. Fully loaded with power package and so much more. NO ACCIDENTS. 1 owner unit. NO ISSUES, runs fantasic. Has a great service history and has been very very well looked after. Recent tires, brakes full tune up as well. Runs fantastic !!Backed by a 2 year warranty, 750 per claim !
WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!
Vehicle Features
