2011 Kia Sportage

165,000 KM

Details

$11,999

+ tax & licensing
$11,999

+ taxes & licensing

Right Choice Auto

905-878-1797

2011 Kia Sportage

2011 Kia Sportage

LX

2011 Kia Sportage

LX

Location

Right Choice Auto

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

Certified

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$11,999

+ taxes & licensing

165,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9956540
  • VIN: KNDPBCA25B7092842

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 165,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!

Super clean Sportage !!! 1 OWNER NO ACCIDENTS, super clean. Fully loaded with power package and ALL WHEEL DRIVE !! delaer serviced with recent tires, tune up and brakes. Drives like NEW. Super clean and has always been looked after, it shows very well, backed by a 2 year warranty..

WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Right Choice Auto

Right Choice Auto

Brantford

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

