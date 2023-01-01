$9,924+ tax & licensing
2011 Lincoln MKZ
FWD Certified, 3.5 Liter 6 Cylinder engine, perforated heated and cooled leather seating, reverse sensing, 2 complete sets of wheels.
Location
Route 24 Auto
534 King George Rd, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8
519-732-7478
$9,924
+ taxes & licensing
215,032KM
Used
VIN 3LNHL2GCXBR759744
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Charcoal Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # F759744
- Mileage 215,032 KM
Vehicle Description
Certified, 3.5 Liter 6 Cylinder engine, perforated heated and cooled leather seating, reverse sensing, 2 complete sets of wheels.
Buy this 2011 Lincoln MKZ today here on our lot in Brantford.
Picture yourself cruising down the road in the 2011 Lincoln MKZ, a midsize luxury sedan designed for those who love a plush ride with a touch of prestige. This car is the ultimate combo of luxury and performance, boasting a V6 engine and a cockpit filled with enough plush features to make you feel like royalty. You'll sink into the lush leather seats, adjust them to your liking, and feel the perfect temperature wash over you from the dual-zone automatic climate control. And with a leather-wrapped steering wheel to finish it off, you'll be driving in style and comfort!
Welcome to your best Brantford automotive shopping experience!
Having 20+ years of experience in the Automotive Retail Industry, Route 24 Auto provides the very best vehicle quality possible when it comes to Used Vehicles for sale. We carefully select the vehicles in our inventory to ensure only high-grade vehicles are available for your purchase.
At Route 24 Auto, we proudly stand behind the products we sell, and we work hard to maintain our 5-star and Gold community-voted ratings as well. We offer a broad range of easy financing options to service all credit situations, including bankruptcy, and consumer proposals. Our partners allow us the ability to accept all income sources including ODSP, CTB, Pension, Self-Employed & Cash Income.
We acquire financing for our customers at the very lowest possible rate and the best possible terms to rebuild credit. It all starts with our No-Obligation Pre-Approval with a lender and a vehicle that best meets your needs and budget.
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Safety
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
CD Changer
Seating
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Dual Climate Control
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Trim
Wood Trim Interior
Additional Features
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Route 24 Auto
534 King George Rd, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8
2011 Lincoln MKZ